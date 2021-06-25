Carolyn Strnad retires leaving lasting impact of love

Commissioners and Social Services Director Rhonda Porter united in their hearty expressions of appreciation for the work of retiring Clay County Collaborative Coordinator Carolyn Strnad who is retiring after more than thirty years of service to the county as a licensed foster parent and as a staff member at the Social Services Department. Former co-workers and Strnad’s family attended the meeting. Porter thanked Strnad’s family for sharing Carolyn with county families who required her services over the years. Porter said, “When I first started with the county, I did child protection assessment work. At that time, Carolyn and her family were licensed child foster care providers. Some of my first experiences with Carolyn were late at night, on weekends and on holidays when we would call upon her and her family to take kids that were in need and in unsafe situations.”