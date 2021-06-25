Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, MN

Carolyn Strnad retires leaving lasting impact of love

By admin
thefmextra.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommissioners and Social Services Director Rhonda Porter united in their hearty expressions of appreciation for the work of retiring Clay County Collaborative Coordinator Carolyn Strnad who is retiring after more than thirty years of service to the county as a licensed foster parent and as a staff member at the Social Services Department. Former co-workers and Strnad’s family attended the meeting. Porter thanked Strnad’s family for sharing Carolyn with county families who required her services over the years. Porter said, “When I first started with the county, I did child protection assessment work. At that time, Carolyn and her family were licensed child foster care providers. Some of my first experiences with Carolyn were late at night, on weekends and on holidays when we would call upon her and her family to take kids that were in need and in unsafe situations.”

www.thefmextra.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dilworth, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Clay County, MN
Clay County, MN
Government
Moorhead, MN
Government
City
Moorhead, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Foster
Person
Kevin Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Long Table#The Ywca Cass Clay Woman#Strand#The Long Table Initiative#Kid Fest#Pic#Board Chair Campbell#The Family Service Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The director general of the World Health Organization on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO director...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy