Jacksonville pizzeria will hold fundraiser to benefit JSO assistant chief battling ALS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For over three decades JSO’s assistant chief Jimmy Judge has given back to his community, but now he needs your help.

Judge is battling ALS, a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

The owners of Renna’s Pizza told Action News Jax’s Alicia Tarancon they are opening their doors at their Neptune Beach location next week on Wednesday, June 30 to help “raise some dough.”

All the money raised is going directly to help Judge and his family.

Renna’s Pizza has been a local staple in Jacksonville for the past 45 years.

“We’re a true scratch kitchen. Everything is made. We make the dough every day. We make the sauce every day,” Roy Blanco, the co-owner of Renna’s Pizza, said.

Blanco has known Judge and his family for years.

“I grew up a scrawny little kid growing up on the Westside of Jacksonville and so he grew up on the Westside as well, so we met each other at the gym, and he was somebody that I looked up to,” Blanco said.

The average life expectancy after being diagnosed ALS is usually only two to five years.

Blanco said he found out a year ago that Judge was fighting the horrible disease.

“He shared with me that he wanted to see his son graduate from high school and that was his goal, that was his main focus, and he didn’t put his head down and he still fights to this day which is wonderful,” he said.

Since Judge dedicated his life to help serve the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and protect the community, the local New York style pizzeria wanted to show their thanks by giving back.

“We wanted to do whatever we could to help support Jimmy and his family and so what better way than to use the business as a platform to bring awareness to ALS and secondly, really support Jimmy in every way that we can,” Blanco said.

Renna’s Pizza in Neptune Beach will be holding its fundraiser on Wednesday, June 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

