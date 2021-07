After one of its best seasons in school history, the Tam High baseball team continues to receive recognition for its outstanding 2021 campaign. The Red-tailed Hawks, who finished as the MCAL’s best team at 19-1, were named the Division IV State Team of the Year by Cal-Hi Sports. The same outlet ranked Tam as the No. 2 team in Division IV last week but gave the Hawks the top spot after Christian of El Cajon lost in the CIF SoCal Division IV final.