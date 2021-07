A previous version of this article incorrectly indicated that Austin Carr played for Digger Phelps at Notre Dame. The article has been corrected. Monty Williams barely had enough time to process what had just occurred. In his second season as head coach, Williams led the Phoenix Suns from the lottery and back to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. And just moments after he donned the commemorative hat and T-shirt, here he was, wearing a headset, using the same calm, measured tone that has always served him well, explaining to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt what it all meant.