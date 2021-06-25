Final track and field rankings for 2021: Which teams finished No. 1?

All eyes were on track stars Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin at the 400m Olympic Track and Field Trials held in Hayward Field last night. Muhammad, who has set and broken her world record with a time of 52.16 seconds, kept a powerful pace that, at one point, set her ahead of the other hurdlers. Then at 27 seconds into the race, an announcer could be heard saying, "We have seen monster finishes by Sydney McLaughlin, does she have one more?" McLaughlin showed us that she did as she got ahead of Muhammad around 43.4 seconds. In a sprint for the finish, McLaughlin set a new world record for the fastest time by a woman on the 400m hurdles by crossing the finish line at 51.9 seconds.