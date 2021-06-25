TikTok Thinks It Has Found Out Exactly Which £29.50 Blusher Kylie Jenner Uses
It only takes one beauty product mention from one Kardashian sister to inspire a social media obsession and this week's prime example came courtesy of Kylie Jenner. Whispers that Kylie Jenner's make-up artist Ariel had revealed he regularly used Dior's Backstage Rosy Glow Blush in 001 Pink, £29.50, on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit the TikTok ether first and predictably prompted influencers the world over to make a grab for Ariel's make-up kit essential and get posting.graziadaily.co.uk