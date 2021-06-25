TikTok Thinks It Has Found Out Exactly Which £29.50 Blusher Kylie Jenner Uses

In an origin story video about Kylie Cosmetics, the makeup mogul opened up about channeling her biggest struggles into a massive success. Kylie Jenner, 23, opened up about her use of temporary lip fillers as a way to overcome insecurities. “When I was younger I had an insecurity with my lips,” the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin founder said in a new YouTube video detailing the origin story of her wildly successful company, shared on July 9. “I have temporary lip fillers and it was an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do,” she added in the docu-style clip, which included sit downs with mom Kris Jenner, 65, and other members of her team.