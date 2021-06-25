Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Thinks It Has Found Out Exactly Which £29.50 Blusher Kylie Jenner Uses

By Annie Vischer
Grazia
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt only takes one beauty product mention from one Kardashian sister to inspire a social media obsession and this week's prime example came courtesy of Kylie Jenner. Whispers that Kylie Jenner's make-up artist Ariel had revealed he regularly used Dior's Backstage Rosy Glow Blush in 001 Pink, £29.50, on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit the TikTok ether first and predictably prompted influencers the world over to make a grab for Ariel's make-up kit essential and get posting.

graziadaily.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Benzinga

COTY Relaunches Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Line

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has relaunched Kylie Jenners’ cosmetic line, Kylie Cosmetics, with clean and vegan formulas, along with refreshed packaging. Consumers will now be able to shop the brand globally through select brick-and-mortar retailers. A new Direct-to-Consumer website will be launched on July 15, offering access to both Kylie’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Musicimdb.com

Watch Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Adorably Sing This Beatles Classic Together

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's latest duet is giving "Rise and Shine" a run for its money. The mother-daughter duo took to Kylie's Instagram Stories for a performance of The Beatles' popular song "Blackbird." The 23-year-old reality star let her little one take the lead on the song, with Stormi singing the lyrics, "Blackbird singing in the dead of night/Take these broken wings and learn to fly/All your life/You were only waiting for this moment to arise." As the 3 year old sang the chorus, Kylie gushed, "That was beautiful, my baby!" Kylie isn't the only one praising Stormi. Earlier on Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's followers were...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Which TikTok Beauty Hacks to Try at Home (and Which to Skip)

It’s no secret that TikTok is full of useful beauty and wellness hacks, like using dollar bills to create the perfect winged eyeliner or wrapping your hair around a radiator to cheat your way to salon curls. But not everything you see on TikTok is user-friendly. In fact, last year, an Australian reality TV star was left scarred and temporarily blind in one eye after an at-home acupuncture attempt she followed on TikTok went wrong. And it’s happening more and more.
Makeupheatworld

The skin serum Kylie Jenner swears by is now 40% off

Ever seen a blemish on Kylie's face? Nope, we haven't either. The make-up mogul and world-famous influencer has near-perfect skin, so it's only natural to wonder what kind of magical products she might be using on her face. While Kylie is now the owner of her very own skincare line,...
Beauty & Fashiondistrictchronicles.com

Kylie Jenner When Did Her Cosmetics start? KUWTK Star’s 2021 Rebrand Explored!

“Being on the internet, people will pinpoint every single thing about you and make you realize the stuff you would never realize in a million years“. Kylie Jenner was just 10 years old when she made her reality TV debut. As a cast member of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she was uncovered to stardom early in life. But together with stardom got plenty of unfavorable feedback about her look.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Says ‘Temporary Lip Fillers’ Helped Her Overcome Insecurities: ‘I Found My Confidence’

In an origin story video about Kylie Cosmetics, the makeup mogul opened up about channeling her biggest struggles into a massive success. Kylie Jenner, 23, opened up about her use of temporary lip fillers as a way to overcome insecurities. “When I was younger I had an insecurity with my lips,” the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin founder said in a new YouTube video detailing the origin story of her wildly successful company, shared on July 9. “I have temporary lip fillers and it was an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do,” she added in the docu-style clip, which included sit downs with mom Kris Jenner, 65, and other members of her team.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Have to See Stormi Webster's Adorable Cameo in Kylie Jenner's New Cosmetics Video

Watch: Watch Stormi Webster Help Mom Kylie Jenner Unbox Balenciaga Pumps. Kylie Jenner makes being a working mom look easy—especially when your daughter is your BFF!. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dropped the first episode of Inside Kylie Cosmetics, a special three-part series highlighting the rise of Kylie's billion-dollar brand. But three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster stole the show in just the first few minutes of Part One: The Beginning on Friday, July 9.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Watch Stormi, 3, Hilariously Interrupt Mom Kylie Jenner's Interview for Candy: 'So Mischievous'

Kylie Jenner's toddler had a covert mission to snatch candy during Mom's on-camera interview. In a new video on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's YouTube page, part 1 of a series celebrating the forthcoming relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner sits down to tell the cameras about starting the company. But not before her 3-year-old daughter Stormi comes to see Mom — and sneak some treats!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Kylie Jenner’s beauty collection Kylie Cosmetics set to launch in Boots

Kylie Jenner’s beauty collection Kylie Cosmetics is set to launch in the UK, with Boots, Selfridges and Harrods stocking the range.The youngest Kardashian sister announced the news regarding her newly relaunched “clean and vegan” cosmetic line on her Instagram profile last week.Global beauty company Coty, which owns Max Factor and Rimmel, acquired 51 per cent of the brand in 2020 for almost £1bn.Coty’s CEO Sue Y Nabi said: “We are excited about the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics with a reformulated range that is really at the forefront of everything Gen Z wants.”At present, a date for the UK drop has...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video Of Stormi, 3, Singing ‘Blackbird’ By The Beatles

Stormi performed a sweet rendition of ‘Blackbird’ by The Beatles. Watch the clip!. Get Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr on the phone: Kylie Jenner shared a sweet video of daughter Stormi Webster performing an inspired rendition of “Blackbird” by The Beatles on July 9. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, shared the clips on her Instagram Story on Friday, using the app’s microphone filter, as her daughter, 3, demonstrated a love for the classics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy