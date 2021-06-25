The Bronx release “Curb Feelers”

The Bronx have released a new single. The song is called "Curb Feelers" and is off of their upcoming album Bronx VI that will be out August 27 via Cooking Vinyl. The photo for the single single picture was taken by Estevan Oriol and the single is available on vinyl. The band will be touring the US with Dropkick Murphys and Rancid this summer and the UK with Every Time I Die, Jesus Piece, and Sanction in 2022. The Bronx released V in 2017. Check out the song below.