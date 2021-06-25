Prayer and anguish: Norfolk Tides player hopes for full recovery of pitcher he hit with 104-mph line drive to the face

Brett Cumberland did the only thing he could do in one of the most helpless moments of his 26 years on earth.

He prayed.

Cumberland, a Norfolk Tides catcher, had just hit a 104-mph line drive, unimpeded, into the face of Durham Bulls reliever Tyler Zombro, who convulsed on the ground under a dark sky at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in North Carolina.

As athletic trainers rushed to Zombro’s aid and players from both teams covered their faces with their gloves, Cumberland squatted behind first base with his head hanging and his batting helmet in his hands.

Video of the horrific fluke play, for those with the constitution to watch it, shows the line drive bouncing high off Zombro’s head. It doesn’t show Cumberland’s internal reaction to simply doing his job and hitting the ball hard, unable to control where it ended up.

“Honestly, I was just concerned for Tyler,” Cumberland said. “And as soon as I got to first, I immediately just started praying for him, that he could just get through this. Because it didn’t look good right away. It was scary. It was a scary sight. I wish it didn’t happen at all, but I guess it’s part of the game. That’s what people were telling me. I was concerned for his life. I got on my knees and started praying.”

He wasn’t alone. The Bulls, trailing 12-4 in the eighth inning of the June 3 game, conceded the result as Zombro was taken off the field on a stretcher.

What Norfolk manager Gary Kendall called “a really solemn night” continued in silence.

“You could’ve heard a pin drop in our dugout and in our locker room,” Kendall said. “I don’t think there was much being said. Their hearts and their thoughts and prayers were going out to Zombro at the time.”

Zombro, a 26-year-old Harrisonburg native who starred at George Mason, shared photos and video of his recovery on Twitter last week. After being taken to nearby Duke University Hospital, Zombro underwent brain surgery and spent five days in intensive care. He spent two more days in the hospital before being discharged June 9.

Zombro is living in a Durham apartment with his wife, Moriah, and his ongoing rehab includes physical and speech therapy. He continues to improve and has engaged with teammates online, a Bulls spokesman said.

None of that seemed likely to those who witnessed the injury and experienced the interminable wait to get Zombro off the field.

Tides development coach Malcolm Holland, who was coaching first base, tried to console Cumberland as time dragged on.

“You were just like, ‘Where’s the ambulance?’ " Holland said. “That was one of Cumby and my first thoughts. It seemed like it took, like, two hours, to be honest with you. I don’t know how long the whole event took, but it definitely seemed like everything was moving in slow motion.”

For Cumberland, a Central Californian who describes himself as Christian, the incident became easier to process as the news on Zombro improved.

Cumberland’s spirits then received a boost from an unlikely source. Three days after the injury, as the Tides packed their belongings onto the team bus to leave Durham, Zombro’s parents found Cumberland.

They hugged him. They sympathized with him. They told him they had faith.

“That made me feel a lot better,” Cumberland said. “I just continue to pray for him to this day, and his family. I’m very happy to see that he was released from the hospital and is doing well.”

Zombro hopes to return to the mound, he wrote on Twitter. Above a photo of a giant scar curling the length of the right side of his head, he expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support.

Hundreds of people wrote back to wish him well, many of them accompanied by photos of their own gnarly head scars.

“Unbelievably grateful to be in the situation I’m currently in with the incredible help from @DukeHospital & staff,” Zombro wrote. “To all of you that have showered my family and I with positive thoughts, I have no doubt that all of the prayer support kept God with me throughout that night.”

Kendall, who has managed in the minors consecutively since 2004 after a career in scouting and coaching, said he’d never seen a more gruesome sight on a baseball field.

In any given season, countless hard-hit balls zip past pitchers’ ears or ricochet off their gloves or bodies. The game goes on.

That one could land flush and cause so much damage is not something most in baseball want to think about.

In the moment, Kendall’s mind immediately went to Zombro’s family before detouring to his own.

“Somewhere out there, he’s got loved ones,” Kendall said, his eyes beginning to moisten.

“You automatically think of them. It brought tears to a lot of our eyes. I still don’t like to talk about it.”

Zombro’s recovery stands as proof to Cumberland that, in that helpless moment by first base, he and others did the only thing that made sense.

“I just think there is a lot of power in prayer, and I think you saw that, too,” Cumberland said. “There were I don’t even know how many people praying for him. There were people that didn’t even know him praying for him.

“It was a blessing, I think, that it went the way it did and that we were right by Duke. I can’t thank God enough for the fact that he’s safe.”

