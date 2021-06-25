Cancel
Ultima Underworld 1+2, Syndicate Plus and Syndicate Wars will be delisted from GOG on Monday

By News
Eurogamer.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOG has served notice it will delist a number of classic games on Monday. Ultima Underworld 1+2, Syndicate Plus and Syndicate Wars will be delisted from the digital store at 12pm UK time on Monday 28th June. For everyone who purchased the titles prior to delisting, they will remain in...

