Tell us about your gaming preferences in this survey

I’m not quite sure why all of the console makers have had a hard time keeping their new hardware under wraps this past generation, but the reveal of Nintendo Switch OLED just recently was one that was both expected and unexpected. While the Nintendo rumor mill has been inundated with reports of a fully upgraded Switch Pro for quite some time now, the Switch OLED actually only amounts to a small revision of the hybrid. Some folks are pretty disappointed, others even upset. However, even as someone who is not going to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED, I believe Nintendo’s actually made a pretty smart strategic business decision.