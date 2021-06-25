Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tell us about your gaming preferences in this survey

By Blog
Eurogamer.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan we beg a spare moment of your time? We've got a quick survey here about gaming preferences which we would love your input on. The survey asks questions about the gaming platforms - consoles, streaming services and so on - you use and why, your engagement or otherwise in subscription services like Xbox Game Pass, how much attention you pay to online announcement events like Nintendo Direct, and so on. It's not long and should only take a few minutes to complete.

www.eurogamer.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Xbox Game Pass#Nintendo Direct#Gamesindustry Biz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Despite the complaints, Nintendo Switch OLED is a smart strategic move

I’m not quite sure why all of the console makers have had a hard time keeping their new hardware under wraps this past generation, but the reveal of Nintendo Switch OLED just recently was one that was both expected and unexpected. While the Nintendo rumor mill has been inundated with reports of a fully upgraded Switch Pro for quite some time now, the Switch OLED actually only amounts to a small revision of the hybrid. Some folks are pretty disappointed, others even upset. However, even as someone who is not going to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED, I believe Nintendo’s actually made a pretty smart strategic business decision.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Genshin Impact gets cross-progression with 2.0 update later in July

Genshin Impact gets cross-progression with the 2.0 update on 21st July, developer miHoYo has announced. That's cross-progression across all versions of the hit free-to-play open-world action RPG: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and mobile. miHoYo said the 2.0 update, dubbed The Immovable God and Eternal Euthymia, also adds "more refined"...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Battlefield 2042's unannounced new mode adds fan-favourite maps

Ripple Effect, the studio once known as DICE LA, will add fan-favourite maps into Battlefield 2042, it's confirmed. Ripple Effect's contribution to Battlefield 2042 is a third, as-yet-undisclosed mode to be revealed at this month's EA Play Live event on 22nd July. "The experience that DICE LA specifically is building...
RecipesEurogamer.net

There's a Final Fantasy 14 cookbook coming out later this year

A recipe book based upon the culinary experiences found in Final Fantasy 14 is expected to go on sale on 9th November 2021. While not yet formally announced by developer/publisher Square Enix, Wario64 spotted the listing for The Ultimate Final Fantasy 14 Cookbook on the Simon & Schuster website and was able to cross reference it with another listing that had popped up on Amazon (thanks, Siliconera).
Video Gamesvooks.net

Our thoughts on the Nintendo Switch OLED Model

It’s been a while since we’ve had any big announcement that warrants getting the team to get their thoughts written down. The Switch OLED model has caused a lot of discussions this past week, and we’ve all been talking about it – and trying to figure it out. Everyone will...
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Bits & Bytes: Primetime

Bits & Bytes is a weekly column where Editor-in-Chief Robert shares his thoughts about video games and the industry on a lazy Sunday. Light reading for a day of rest, Bits & Bytes is short, to the point, and something to read with a nice drink. To keep my collection...
FIFAEurogamer.net

FIFA 22's next-gen upgrade only available to those who buy the £90 Ultimate Edition

EA has changed the way its dual entitlement program works for FIFA 22 so that the next-gen upgrade is only available to those who fork out £89.99 for the Ultimate Edition. EA unveiled FIFA 22 on Sunday with a 1st October release date and debut trailer, below, and with the announcement came confirmation that only those who buy the digital-only Ultimate Edition get both the last-gen and current-gen versions of the game.
Video Gamestechaeris.com

Someone paid US$1.56 million for an unopened Super Mario 64 game cartridge

Super Mario 64, released in 1996, was a popular game for the Nintendo 64, and apparently, it’s still pretty popular. At least for one buyer who shelled out US$1.56 million on a copy that was graded a 9.8/10 (or A++). The grading was done by the video game grading company WataGames. This purchase makes this video game the most expensive in the world.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

How Pokemon Legends: Arceus could finally evolve Nintendo’s ageing series

For decades, Pokémon games have followed a strict formula. You set out on a journey with your starter Pokémon in tow, battling trainers and catching new creatures. You fight eight gym leaders, defeat an evil team, challenge the Elite Four and become the champion of the region. And in my opinion, it’s getting pretty stale.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Dusk Diver 2 revealed for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC

Taiwanese publisher Justdan International and developer Wanin Games have announced Dusk Diver 2 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, a sequel to the 2019 action game Dusk Diver. At present, there seem to be no additional details beyond a brief teaser trailer and a winter release window, though there is a Dusk Diver 2 website to keep an eye on.
Video GamesSiliconera

Nexomon Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One/Series X Ports Announced

Another Pokemon-like game is heading to multiple consoles. Nexomon will head to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. This is the original RPG, which first appeared on mobile devices before heading to PCs. PQube and Vewo Interactive didn’t offer a release date, but it did offer a new trailer looking at how the game works.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Benchmark Out Now, Roadmap Detailed

During the Live Letter from the Producer on Friday, Square Enix announced a couple of news bits leading up to the upcoming expansion’s release. For starters, they laid out what players will be able to expect coming up to its release in over 4 months with their roadmap:. July 20...

Comments / 0

Community Policy