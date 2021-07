In today's Foodie Friday, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann gets an inside look at Randy's Donuts ahead of their grand opening in Bakersfield.

Their soft opening is on June 29 and their grand opening will be on July 20 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Randy's Donuts is currently hiring and you can call 909-538-0959 or email centralvalley@randysdonuts.com for details.