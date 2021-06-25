How to Tune Hyperparameters for Machine Learning
In machine learning algorithms, there are two kinds of parameters — model parameters and hyperparameters. Model parameters are learned through the training process, for example the weights of a neural network. Hyperparameters are used to control to training process; consequently, they must be set before training begins. Some examples of hyperparameters in deep learning are learning rate and batch size. One problem overlooked by many machine learning practitioners is exactly how to set these hyperparameters. Failure to do good hyperparameter tuning might nullify all your hard work building the model. Fortunately, there is a general, heuristic, approach for picking hyperparameters. For more complicated situations, there are also automatic hyperparameter selection methods. In this article we will discuss both.towardsdatascience.com