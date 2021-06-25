Cancel
Turn Excel Into a Beautiful Web Application Using Streamlit

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresent your excel spreadsheet as an interactive dashboard web application using the python library Streamlit. Streamlit is an open-source Python library that makes it easy to create and share beautiful, custom web apps for machine learning and data science projects [1]. One of the main features of Streamlit is it...

#Web Application#Data Science#Data Visualization#Excel#Science Project#Power Bi#Tableau#Powerpoint#Ui
