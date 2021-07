Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] announced today that it is updating its full year outlook in connection with its earlier announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain intellectual property and other assets of its Heritage Brands business to Authentic Brands Group ("ABG") and will exit its Heritage Brands business. The cash purchase price for the transaction is approximately $220 million, subject to a customary adjustment. The transaction, which includes the IZOD, Van Heusen, ARROW and Geoffrey Beene brand trademarks and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction to repurchase shares of its common stock.