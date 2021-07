FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. For the first time in 2 years, we have an All-Star Game. A location change and a short season later, Denver will play host to the mid-summer classic and a dinger party where the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Trey Mancini, Joey Gallo, Pete Alonso, and Juan Soto will compete to win the second Home Run Derby in Coors Field history. But most of you are here for a completely unrelated service: offense for your fantasy baseball team, specifically for a very short week of baseball that begins on Thursday with Red Sox vs. Yankees and Friday for all other teams.