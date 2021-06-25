The story of Christian Fennesz’s landmark 2001 album Endless Summer starts with a single he released a couple years earlier. Plays came out first as a 7″ on Austrian label Mego in November 1998 and hit CD via Jim O’Rourke’s Moikai imprint a few months later. It comprised two tracks: “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head on My Shoulder)” and “Paint It Black.” The label identified them as covers of songs from 1966 by the Beach Boys and the Rolling Stones, respectively, but damn if I could hear any connection. Both were instrumental, and “Don’t Talk” was especially intriguing, mixing moody synth drones with bits of acoustic guitar including explosive struck notes and gentle, comforting strums. It sounded dense and complicated on the one hand, music that rapidly improving computer processing made possible, but it was also beautiful and weirdly accessible.