New Jersey Senate Passes Immigration Detention Ban

Jonathan Steven Bolaños arrived in New York City to search for his biological father and also receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He decided to get the vaccine in New York since his wife and two young children are among thousands waiting for the shot in Colombia. Bolaños is one of many South Americans who came to the city as a vaccine tourist. Back in May, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city wanted to "make it easy" for domestic visitors to be "taken care of" at mobile vaccination sites. But so far, the state doesn't have a plan to extend its vaccines to international visitors and no exact statistics on how many international visitors are arriving for the shot. THE CITY.