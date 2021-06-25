Cancel
New York City, NY

New Jersey Senate Passes Immigration Detention Ban

By Deanna Garcia
Documented NY
Documented NY
 16 days ago
The New Jersey state Senate passed a bill Thursday that bars state agencies and private jails from starting or renewing contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain immigrants. New Jersey is the second state, after California, to block the opening of new ICE detention centers. “The statewide ban would confirm the message that continues to be raised at the local level — profiting off of pain and family separation contradicts New Jersey Values,” Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, said in a statement. ICE currently has five detention centers in the state and CoreCivic, a private prison company, runs the Elizabeth Detention Center. Law360.

Documented NY

Documented NY

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Immigration news as it matters to New Yorkers.

 http://documentedny.com/
