New Jersey Senate Passes Immigration Detention Ban
The New Jersey state Senate passed a bill Thursday that bars state agencies and private jails from starting or renewing contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain immigrants. New Jersey is the second state, after California, to block the opening of new ICE detention centers. “The statewide ban would confirm the message that continues to be raised at the local level — profiting off of pain and family separation contradicts New Jersey Values,” Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, said in a statement. ICE currently has five detention centers in the state and CoreCivic, a private prison company, runs the Elizabeth Detention Center. Law360.documentedny.com