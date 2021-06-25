Cancel
Astronomy

Dark matter may slow the rotation of the Milky Way’s central bar of stars

By Emily Conover
Science News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark matter can be a real drag. The pull of that unidentified, invisible matter in the Milky Way may be slowing down the rotating bar of stars at the galaxy’s heart. Based on a technique that re-creates the history of the slowdown in a manner akin to analyzing a tree’s rings, the bar’s speed has decreased by at least 24 percent since it formed billions of years ago, researchers report in the August Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

