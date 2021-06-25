Cancel
Gainesville, FL

Police: 5 teens injured in shooting at Gainesville party

By Associated Press
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
Police say five teens were shot during a party held at an American Legion building in Gainesville.

Officers responded late Thursday to reports of gunfire at the party. News outlets report police found four teens who had been shot outside of the building.

They found another injured teen inside the building. Officials have not released the names, ages or conditions of the teens.

Police say they haven't identified any suspects. An investigation is continuing.

