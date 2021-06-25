‘The pressure is unbearable’: final days of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily

The U.S. and allies including Germany, Japan and the U.K. criticized a crackdown by Hong Kong authorities on the outspoken Apple Daily newspaper and its staff. In a joint statement issued Saturday by the 21-country “Media Freedom Coalition,” the governments condemned the use of a China-imposed National Security Law in Hong Kong to shut down the paper and arrest owner Jimmy Lai and staff. They expressed “strong concerns” about the closing and warned about the potential of increased media censorship if further legislation is passed.