China

‘The pressure is unbearable’: final days of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewspaper’s closure shows how pro-democracy movement and press freedom are being crushed. On Wednesday morning, the Apple Daily reporter Angel Kwan was at a government press conference for the Hong Kong census when her phone started buzzing with notifications. Six days earlier, hundreds of police had raided her workplace, arrested her bosses and seized dozens of computers. On Monday, the company board had said it would have to shut the paper unless authorities unfroze its finances.

www.theguardian.com
Person
Jimmy Lai
#Hong Kong Free Press#Hong Kong People#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong Police#Apple Daily#Guardian#Nsl
