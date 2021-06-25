Joey Barton hails Bristol Rovers capture of ‘ambitious lad’ Aaron Collins

Aaron Collins (PA Wire)

Bristol Rovers have signed striker Aaron Collins.

The 24-year-old moves to the Memorial Stadium on a two-year deal.

Collins has good Football League experience, having played for Newport, Tranmere, Morecambe, Colchester and most recently Forest Green, where his 11 goals helped Rovers push for promotion before defeat in the play-offs.

“We are thrilled to secure Aaron’s signature as we know there were plenty of suitors,” Rovers boss Joey Barton told the club website.

“He’s shown that he’s capable of scoring and creating goals at this level and was a constant attacking threat for Forest Green last season.

“He can play in several positions across the forward line and that flexibility will give us different options in how we set up next season.

“Aaron is an ambitious lad, who wants to be part of a squad that gets promoted out of Sky Bet League Two. That is our collective goal, and I’m hopeful we achieve that together this forthcoming season.”