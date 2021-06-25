Cancel
Fish Report: NFL Scouting Combine hosted by Cowboys in DFW?

By Mike Fisher
Audacy
Audacy
 17 days ago
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Could the NFL Scouting Combine be held in DFW? 105.3 The Fan's Mike Fisher reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is looking to make it happen.

Jerry Jones
#Cowboys#Nfl Scouting Combine#Dfw#Fish#American Football#Nfl Scouting Combine#Fan
