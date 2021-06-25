Cancel
8 Summer Beauty Tips to Avoid Body Odor, Faded Hair Color, Melted Makeup, and More

By Lauren Stachiw
Picking up these natural, non-toxic summer beauty products now guarantees beautiful skin, hair, and nails all season!. Prevent hair-color fade with a sunflower leave-in. “Powerful UV rays can wreak havoc on color-treated hair by breaking down the chemical bonds in dye, causing color to look dull fast,” says celebrity colorist Mike Petrizzi. To remedy, spritz tresses with a protective leave-in like Paul Mitchell Color Protect Locking Spray (Buy at Ulta, $15) before going outside. The spray’s sunflower extract is full of antioxidants that create an invisible barrier over hair to keep dye from fading while also moisturizing strands to boost lock luster.

