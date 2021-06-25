Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Defiant Johnson rejects calls to sack Matt Hancock

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfUSN_0af7K0W700
Matt Hancock with adviser Gina Coladangelo (left) outside BBC Broadcasting House (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson has rejected calls to sack Matt Hancock after the Health Secretary admitted breaching the Government’s rules on social distancing.

Mr Hancock apologised after images emerged of him kissing a close aide who he appointed in his office at the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Labour said that his position had become “hopelessly untenable” and called for him to be sacked if he was not prepared to not quit voluntarily.

However a Downing Street spokesman said that Mr Johnson had accepted Mr Hancock’s apology and “considers the matter closed”.

Mr Hancock said he was “very sorry” for letting people down after The Sun published a CCTV image of him kissing Gina Coladangelo.

The paper reported that the Health Secretary was having an extramarital affair with Ms Coladangelo, who he knew from their days together at Oxford University and who he appointed to the DHSC last year.

She was initially taken on as an unpaid adviser on a six-month contract in March last year, before being appointed as a non-executive director at the department.

In a statement, Mr Hancock said: “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances, I have let people down and am very sorry,” he said.

“I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds said if Mr Hancock had been secretly having a relationship with an adviser he appointed to a taxpayer-funded role, it was “a blatant abuse of power and a clear conflict of interest”.

She said his admission that he had breached the rules on social distancing meant his position in office was no longer tenable.

“He set the rules. He admits he broke them. He has to go. If he won’t resign, the PM should sack him,” she said.

Despite Mr Johnson’s determination to defend his minister, Labour insisted it would continue to pursue the matter and would not allow the Government simply to “cover it up”.

“Matt Hancock appears to have been caught breaking the laws he created while having a secret relationship with an aide he appointed to a taxpayer-funded job,” a spokeswoman said.

However, the Metropolitan Police said they were not investigating Mr Hancock.

A spokesman said: “As a matter of course, the MPS is not investigating Covid-related issues retrospectively.”

The force had also not launched any investigation into how the CCTV showing the embrace had been made public.

During a testy briefing for journalists at Westminster, a No 10 spokesman repeatedly stonewalled in the face of reporters’ questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzkQo_0af7K0W700
Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock (PA Archive)

The spokesman insisted the “correct procedure” had been followed in relation Ms Coladangelo’s appointment but refused to go into detail or to say whether Mr Hancock had declared their relationship to senior officials at the DHSC.

Pressed repeatedly on whether their breach of social distancing rules amounted to a breach of the law, the spokesman said: “I point you to the Health Secretary’s statement. I have nothing to add to that.”

The row carries echoes of the political storm which erupted last year when Mr Johnson’s then top adviser Dominic Cummings made his infamous trip to Castle Barnard in County Durham in apparent breach of lockdown rules.

On that occasion, the Prime Minister resisted calls for Mr Cummings to be sacked despite widespread public anger over his actions.

Mr Johnson also rejected calls to fire Home Secretary Priti Patel when she was found to have bullied civil servants working for her, and he appears to be determined to do the same with Mr Hancock.

Professor Stephen Reicher, a government behavioural science adviser on the Spi-B committee, said the Prime Minister sticking by aides and ministers who may have breached the rules was what made the repercussions for restriction compliance “toxic”.

He told the BBC’s Newsnight programme: “The thing about this Cummings affair which made it truly toxic was not what Dominic Cummings did himself, it was when the Prime Minister defended him and therefore an individual indiscretion turned into a systemic issue, a sense of there’s one rule for us and another rule for them.

“And so for me, the Hancock affair changed when again, the Prime Minister rode in and defended him, again giving rise to that sense of it you are one of the Government, an adviser or minister, you’re treated in one way, but the rest of us are treated differently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EksYv_0af7K0W700
Martha Hancock leaves her home in north-west London (PA Wire)

“And once you have a sense of them and us, it critically undermines trust, you have a sense of the Government as not looking after us, on our side, but as other, as imposing on us.”

The Health Secretary has also faced accusations of hypocrisy after he roundly condemned Professor Neil Ferguson, one of the Government’s leading advisers on the pandemic, when it emerged last year that he had met his lover in breach of lockdown rules.

The latest disclosures come at a difficult time for Mr Hancock after he was roundly attacked by Mr Cummings, who blamed him for problems in the early days of the pandemic with PPE and the spread of the disease to care homes.

The Health Secretary is also deeply unpopular with some Tory MPs who believe that he has been an obstacle to the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Hancock, who is reported to have met Ms Coladangelo when they both worked on the student radio station at Oxford, has been married to his wife Martha for 15 years, and the couple have three children.

Ms Coladangelo is the marketing and communications director at Oliver Bonas, a British retailer founded by her husband, Oliver Tress.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi voiced support for Mr Hancock, telling reporters: “The Secretary of State has apologised and has said everything he needs to say.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Anneliese Dodds
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Health#Downing Street#Sun#Oxford University#Dhsc#Labour Party#The Metropolitan Police#Mps#Covid#Cctv#Home#Spi#Newsnight#Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Related
SocietyPosted by
newschain

Those racially abusing England stars should be ashamed, says Prime Minister

The Prime Minister has condemned the “appalling” racist abuse of England players on social media after their Euro 2020 final defeat. Boris Johnson said the team deserve to be hailed as “heroes” following the Three Lions’ loss to Italy and not subjected to hatred online, adding that those who sent abuse should be “ashamed of themselves”.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Labour leader expresses opposition to Troubles amnesty

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged against an amnesty being offered over events in Northern Ireland’s troubled past. The UK and Irish governments recently announced “intensive engagement” to take place on legacy matters. It was reported earlier this year that London is considering a statute of limitations which would...
CharitiesPosted by
newschain

Social care workers underpaid by thousands of pounds a year – charity

Social care workers are losing out on thousands of pounds a year compared to other frontline professionals with similar skills, research suggests. Many frontline workers in social care are undervalued by as much as 39% – nearly £7,000 a year – compared to equivalent publicly funded positions, according to a report by Community Integrated Care (CIC).
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock news – live: Boris Johnson claims he pushed health secretary out, fails to deny private email use

Boris Johnson has appeared to suggest that he was in control of Matt Hancock’s departure as health secretary, saying the events triggered by a leaked photo and video of the former minister kissing an aide happened at “about the right pace”.However, Downing Street admitted on Monday that Mr Johnson did not sack his health secretary, or even urge him to quit, and merely accepted Mr Hancock’s resignation.The prime minister, who was on a campaign visit to Batley this afternoon, also refused to deny using his personal email address to conduct government business.“I don’t comment on how I conduct government business,”...
U.K.BBC

Boris Johnson on the speed on Mattt Hancock leaving office

Boris Johnson said he read about Matt Hancock kissing an aide in his office on Friday and the health secretary left his role the next day. The media was told the PM thought the matter was closed, with Matt Hancock still in his job, on Friday, but he said on Monday the health secretary's departure was managed at “about the right pace".
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM under fire as No 10 admits Matt Hancock used private emails for government work

Boris Johnson is still facing questions over Matt Hancock’s conduct in office following the former health secretary’s decision to step down last week over his office affair.Downing Street has admitted that Mr Hancock and his deputy, health minister Lord Bethell, did use private emails for government work, despite previously suggesting that the two ministers had not done so.Meanwhile, Lord Bob Kerslake, the former head of the civil service, said the rules for hiring non-executive directors to government departments needed to be changed in light of the “sorry saga” with Mr Hancock.Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has said Mr Hancock should have declared his intimate relationship with non-executive director Gina Coladangelo, who had “scrutiny” powers at his department. Read More Leave Matt Hancock’s wife alone – she didn’t ask for any of thisProfessor Chris Whitty grabbed by ‘thugs’ in London park as video investigated by policeMatt Hancock ‘has left wife for aide Gina Coladangelo’
U.K.BBC

Sajid Javid praises predecessor Matt Hancock

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he's honoured to be appointed, after the resignation of Matt Hancock. Mr Hancock stood down on Saturday for breaching Covid rules by kissing a colleague. Mr Javid, who has had several key government roles, said his predecessor had worked "incredibly hard" and he...
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Who is Matt Hancock’s wife Martha?

Matt Hancock’s wife Martha has kept a dignified silence since the former health secretary’s affair with a close aide was revealed.The Tory MP resigned after video footage emerged of him breaking coronavirus rules as he kissed parliamentary aide and university friend Gina Coladangelo in his ministerial office.He reportedly told his wife he was leaving her after learning his affair was about to be exposed.Who is Martha Hancock?Martha Hancock has been married to ex-health secretary Matt Hancock for 15 years after the pair tied the knot in 2006.Formerly known as Martha Hoyer Millar, she is the granddaughter of Frederick Millar, 1st...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock should be denied £16,000 severance pay entitlement, Labour says

Matt Hancock should be denied the £16,000 severance pay he is entitled to by law, Labour has demanded.Sir Keir Starmer’s party said the public would be “appalled” that Mr Hancock, who dramatically resigned last night, could be in line for the payout that all ministers typically receive when they leave office.It comes after the former health secretary announced his decision to leave the cabinet following the emergence of footage of him breaching Covid rules with aide Gina Coladangelo in his private office at the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).Speaking on Sunday, the party’s shadow housing minister Lucy Powell...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Tory peer accused of hiding from questions over Matt Hancock aide

The Conservative peer who sponsored a parliamentary pass for Matt Hancock’s aide Gina Coladangelo is facing fresh calls to stand down after he failed to turn up to answer questions in the House of Lords. The health minister Lord Bethell was absent from the upper chamber’s dispatch box on Monday...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Awkward photo of Boris Johnson watching England game Photoshopped with Matt Hancock affair footage

Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted a photo of himself and his wife, Carrie, watching the England vs Germany Euro 2020 game on his office TV - and Twitter pounced.“Come on, England!” Johnson’s tweet read, next to a slightly awkward-looking photograph of him perched on the edge of a table.Come on England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/9p1VbE4OCQ— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021But someone on the platform decided to poke fun by rapidly superimposing surveillance images of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo’s recent steamy tryst - a scandal which resulted in Hancock quitting after a newspaper published it. pic.twitter.com/c4FQ7PJW0C— Simon...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock video leak to be investigated by Department of Health

The Department of Health will be launching an internal investigation into how leaked footage of Matt Hancock embracing an aide was leaked, a cabinet minister has announced.Confirmation of the probe came after the health secretary tendered his resignation to Boris Johnson on Saturday evening, reiterating his apology for breaching Covid rules as he faced a mounting backlash from MPs.Pressed on concerns of how a leak of the apparent CCTV footage from Mr Hancock’s private office was leaked to the media, cabinet minister said the Whitehall department will be “looking into” the matter.The Northern Ireland secretary told Sky News the...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mirror

Doctors and bereaved families slam Matt Hancock for 'moral bankruptcy'

Doctors and bereaved families have slammed Matt Hancock’s “breathtaking hypocrisy”. Fury erupted after the Health Secretary was caught on camera breaking social distancing rules in May. Medics, and families who’ve lost loved ones to Covid, say Hancock’s resignation was “too little too late”. They slammed the disgraced Secretary of Health...
Politicsinews.co.uk

Why won’t Boris Johnson sack any of his Cabinet team?

Boris Johnson took the unusual step of appearing to claim credit for the dismissal of Matt Hancock on Monday, despite his own spokesman insisting the former health secretary had resigned. The confused messaging around Mr Hancock’s departure from the Cabinet exposes a recurring theme throughout Mr Johnson’s premiership – his...
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

From Napoleon to Matt Hancock: a short history of the aide

Health secretary Matt Hancock was forced to resign after he was shown on leaked CCTV footage attempting an oral swab of his adviser Gina Coladangelo. But he was not the first to get into trouble over an assistant, or, as the tabloidese has it, a “trusted aide”. The word “aide” comes straightforwardly from the French aider, to help, via the formal position of aide-de-camp, a senior officer’s assistant in the army’s “camp” or headquarters. In early English use, from the 18th century, the word was employed in a military context, with some allowances for culinary brigades (a head cook’s “aide” would be his sous-chef).
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

'If a minister appointed his wife as a non-exec you'd hope the Cabinet Office would know': Jacob Rees-Mogg's barb at Matt Hancock as he says he SHOULD have declared his relationship with his aide amid calls for appointment rules to change

Jacob Rees-Mogg today suggested that Matt Hancock should have declared his relationship with his aide Gina Coladangelo to the Cabinet Office. The Commons Leader highlighted parliamentary rules on appointing family members to roles and said 'there are likely to be rules around disclosure of personal relationships in other areas too'.
PoliticsBBC

Matt Hancock: West Suffolk constituents accuse MP of hypocrisy

Matt Hancock quit as health and social care secretary after CCTV footage showed him kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo in an embrace that breached Covid rules. What do voters in Haverhill - a key town in his West Suffolk constituency - make of his actions?. At the last election, friends...

Comments / 0

Community Policy