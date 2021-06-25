Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Russians launch military exercises following standoff with Royal Navy ship

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5Qkr_0af7JnWY00
Russian Mig-31K jet (AP)

The Russian military has launched sweeping manoeuvres in the Mediterranean Sea featuring warplanes capable of carrying hypersonic missiles, a show of force amid a surge in tensions following an incident with a British destroyer in the Black Sea.

Moscow said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of British destroyer HMS Defender on Wednesday to force her out of an area near the Crimea that Russia claims as its territorial waters.

Britain denied that account and insisted its ship was not fired upon and said she was sailing in Ukrainian waters.

The Russian drills that began on Friday in the eastern Mediterranean come as a British carrier strike group is in the area.

Earlier this week, British F-35 fighters from HMS Queen Elizabeth flew combat sorties against the Islamic State group in Syria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WmEfN_0af7JnWY00
UK Carrier Strike Group 2021 (PA Media)

Russia has waged a military campaign in Syria since September 2015, allowing Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government to reclaim control over most of the country after a devastating civil war.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that a pair of MiG-31 fighter jets capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles arrived at the Russian airbase in Syria for the exercises.

The Hemeimeem airbase, in the coastal province of Latakia, serves as the main hub for Moscow’s operations in the country.

It’s the first time that warplanes capable of carrying the Kinzhal have been deployed outside Russia’s borders.

The military says the Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound and has a range of up to 1,250 miles.

The Defence Ministry said the manoeuvres in the eastern Mediterranean involve several warships, two submarines and long-range Tu-22M3 bombers along with other combat aircraft.

The supersonic, nuclear-capable Tu-22M3s were first deployed to Syria last month in a demonstration of an increased Russian military foothold in the Mediterranean.

The Russian military has modernised the runway at Hemeimeem to accommodate heavy bombers and built a second one to expand the operations there.

Russia also has expanded and modified a naval base in the Syrian port of Tartus, the only such facility that Russia currently has outside the former Soviet Union.

The Russian military has increased the number and scope of its drills amid a bitter strain in relations with the West, which have sunk to post-Cold War lows after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

As part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to beef up Russia’s military, the Russian navy in recent years has revived the Soviet-era practice of constantly rotating its warships in the Mediterranean.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, Commodore Steve Moorhouse said the eastern Mediterranean has become more “congested and contested” with the heavier Russian military presence in Syria, resulting in regular encounters with Russian ships and warplanes. He noted that a Russian warship has come within 16 miles of the carrier.

In Wednesday’s Black Sea incident, Britain insisted HMS Defender had been making a routine journey through an internationally recognised travel lane and remained in Ukrainian waters near Crimea. The UK, like most of the world, recognizes Crimea as part of Ukraine despite the peninsula’s annexation by Russia.

Russia denounced the ship’s move as a provocation and warned that next time it could fire to hit intruding warships if they again try to test the Russian military’s resolve.

On Friday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov derided the British denials that the Russian military fired warning shots at HMS Defender and urged Britain and its allies not to “tempt fate”.

He added that the ship is “just a juicy target for the Black Sea Fleet’s missile systems”.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Navy#Syria Russia#Mediterranean Sea#Military Exercises#Russians#British#Ukrainian#Hms Queen Elizabeth#Islamic State#Syrian#The Defence Ministry#Tu 22m3s#Tartus#Soviet#Hms Defender#The Black Sea Fleet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
TennisPosted by
newschain

Kate and William congratulate Ashleigh Barty on Wimbledon win

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have congratulated Wimbledon winner Ashleigh Barty on an “incredible” final. Kate and William were watching Saturday’s match from the Royal Box, alongside celebrities and tennis greats as the Australian played her way to success. Keen tennis fan Kate, who is patron of the All...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

The moment Russia opened fire: Vladimir Putin patrol boat launches a cannon burst in warning to British destroyer... then THREE ships follow it for 200 miles

In a burst of orange flame from the barrel of its 30mm cannon, this appears to be the dramatic moment a Russian patrol vessel opens fire near a British warship. The footage, released by Russia's coastguard last night, seems to give a deck-eye view of the incident from one of the two patrol vessels which harassed HMS Defender in the Black Sea.
Military19fortyfive.com

Thermobaric Weapons: The Horrific Way Russia Could ‘Melt’ an Army in a War

The TOS-1 Buratino is a unique Russian self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system (MRLS) that has seen action in global hotspots like Afghanistan, Chechnya, Iraq and Syria. Like the enormous 240-millimeter 2S4 self-propelled mortar, the TOS-1’s specialty is obliterating heavily fortified positions. Although some of these may be found in rural rebel strongholds and fortified caves, they have often been employed in heavily urbanized environments. It’s gained a uniquely nasty reputation because of the horrifying effects of its fuel-air explosive warheads.
Hawaii StatePosted by
Newsweek

Russian Navy Warships Come Within Two Dozen Miles of Hawaii

Russian navy vessels closed in on the coast of Hawaii in a provocative move by Moscow during its largest military exercises in the region since the end of the Cold War. Although the Russian ships did not enter U.S. territorial waters, Navy Captain Mike Kafka, spokesperson for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said they had got within "approximately 20 to 30 nautical miles (23 to 34 statute miles) off the coast of Hawaii."
Military19fortyfive.com

The Russian Navy Has A Problem: F-35 Stealth Fighters Are Flying Above Them

On Monday, a Royal Air Force (RAF) Lockheed Martin F-35B had reportedly monitored a Russian naval task force engaged in maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea. Video taken by the Russian warships was reported to show the F-35B, the short/vertical takeoff and landing (S/VTOL) variant of the Joint Strike Fighter, overhead of the Russian flotilla.
Military19fortyfive.com

This Russian Submarine Was Built to Kill Aircraft Carriers. It Accidently Sank Itself.

Service onboard a submarine is certainly not for everybody, with such an assignment requiring extended periods of time spent on board a cramped, submerged, windowless vessel. What is more, service on a submarine can come with a significant risk: any small mistake or a freak accident that would be problematic for a surface vessel can be potentially catastrophic for a submarine operating underwater. No incident better captures this reality than the freak sinking of a Russian submarine at the turn of the century.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
MilitaryMercury News

Dutch official: ‘Irresponsible’ Russian jets harassed navy ship

AMSTERDAM – The Netherlands’ defense minister said on Tuesday that Russian fighter jets armed with air-to-surface missiles had harassed a Dutch navy frigate in the Black Sea earlier this month, conducting mock attacks and jamming communication systems. The Russian defense ministry said it had scrambled fighter jets and bombers to...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia’s MiG-25 Foxbat Flew So Fast They Destroyed Their Own Engines

In the late 1960s, the USSR debuted what appeared to be the world’s deadliest fighter. The MiG-25 (NATO term “Foxbat”) could outrun any fighter in the air, and indeed any military aircraft other than the SR-71 Blackbird. Bearing a wicked name, a forbidding profile, and some great stats, the Foxbat...
Military19fortyfive.com

How A Russian Nuclear Submarine Accidently ‘Surfaced’ Under a U.S. Attack Sub

It’s tempting to think of sonar as a sort of radar that works underwater. However, water is a far less compliant medium than air even for the most modern sensors, and wind conditions, temperature variations and sounds rebounding off the ocean floor can all dramatically degrade its performance. When attempting to detect the extremely quiet submarines currently in use, just a few adverse factors can turn a very difficult task into an impossible one.
MilitaryTelegraph

Hunter becomes hunted as Royal Navy helicopters hound Russian submarines

A Russian submarine stalked the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) prompting a helicopter hunt for the vessel, The Telegraph can reveal. Merlin helicopters were scrambled to search for the Russian submarine when the group was passing through the eastern Mediterranean. The two aircraft dropped sonobuoys - equipment designed to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy