SYRACUSE SPEAKS: Speaking in certainties about 2021-22 season (podcast)

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, recorded June 22nd, 2021, Alex covers what is known about the upcoming 2021-22 season for Syracuse and the American Hockey League. She discusses this from a few different angles. She starts with players who, barring an off season trade, are still under contact with the Tampa Bay Lightning, including potential captain Daniel Walcott, forwards Simon Ryfors, Gabriel Fortier, and Gage Goncalves, defenseman Alex Green, and goalies Hugo Alnefelt and Amir Miftakhov. She also covers where those players under contract probably will end up. She then takes a look at what the team’s schedule is looking like, including the five guaranteed home game dates the AHL has granted the Crunch, and what Syracuse’s newly reunited North Division is projected to look like (Dear Canada: Please open the border). She then finishes with a peak at the AHL’s scheduling accomplishments for 2022-23. (Hint: The league will finally have an even schedule across all of its teams and divisions!)

