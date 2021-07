A Rockville man was killed in single motorcycle crash Thursday on westbound I-370 at Rockville Pike in Gaithersburg. Armon Kossari, 23, was driving a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle at 7:06 p.m.. According to Maryland State Police, Kossari lost control of his motorcycle, causing it to overturn. He was ejected, coming to rest in the center median of I-370. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.