Robertet, Fleur de Vie partner to launch sustainable spirulina ingredient
Robertet invested a substantial minority stake in Fleur de Vie, and the two will continue to work together on future microalgae developments. Robertet (Grasse, France) and Fleur de Vie are launching Spiruline Safe, a spirulina ingredient manufactured by Fleur de Vie using a unique production process developed with full traceability within a certified food-safety environment. The highly sustainable process utilizes residual heat from a neighboring industrial site.www.nutritionaloutlook.com