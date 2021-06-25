Cancel
Robertet, Fleur de Vie partner to launch sustainable spirulina ingredient

By Alissa Marrapodi
nutritionaloutlook.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobertet invested a substantial minority stake in Fleur de Vie, and the two will continue to work together on future microalgae developments. Robertet (Grasse, France) and Fleur de Vie are launching Spiruline Safe, a spirulina ingredient manufactured by Fleur de Vie using a unique production process developed with full traceability within a certified food-safety environment. The highly sustainable process utilizes residual heat from a neighboring industrial site.

