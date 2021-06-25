Cambridge bring in Jack Lankester from Ipswich on two-year deal

Ipswich's Jack Lankester has signed a two-year contract with Cambridge (PA Archive)

Cambridge have announced the signing of Jack Lankester from Ipswich on undisclosed terms.

The 21-year-old made 19 appearances and scored two goals for the Tractor Boys last season in Sky Bet League One.

The attacking midfielder moves to the Abbey Stadium on a two-year deal.

Speaking to United’s website, Lankester said: “As soon as it came up I was very excited to get it going.

“A fresh start is something I need and I don’t think there is a better place than here to do it.”

Cambridge later announced the signing of right-back George Williams on a free transfer from Bristol Rovers.