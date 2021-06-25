Cambridge bring in Jack Lankester from Ipswich on two-year deal
Cambridge have announced the signing of Jack Lankester from Ipswich on undisclosed terms.
The 21-year-old made 19 appearances and scored two goals for the Tractor Boys last season in Sky Bet League One.
The attacking midfielder moves to the Abbey Stadium on a two-year deal.
Speaking to United’s website, Lankester said: “As soon as it came up I was very excited to get it going.
“A fresh start is something I need and I don’t think there is a better place than here to do it.”
Cambridge later announced the signing of right-back George Williams on a free transfer from Bristol Rovers.