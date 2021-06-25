Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Cambridge bring in Jack Lankester from Ipswich on two-year deal

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8MFY_0af7JEpF00
Ipswich's Jack Lankester has signed a two-year contract with Cambridge (PA Archive)

Cambridge have announced the signing of Jack Lankester from Ipswich on undisclosed terms.

The 21-year-old made 19 appearances and scored two goals for the Tractor Boys last season in Sky Bet League One.

The attacking midfielder moves to the Abbey Stadium on a two-year deal.

Speaking to United’s website, Lankester said: “As soon as it came up I was very excited to get it going.

“A fresh start is something I need and I don’t think there is a better place than here to do it.”

Cambridge later announced the signing of right-back George Williams on a free transfer from Bristol Rovers.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Lankester
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipswich#Cambridge#United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Football mourns Paul Mariner after his death aged 68

Former Ipswich and England striker Paul Mariner has died at the age of 68. Mariner scored 139 goals in 339 games for Ipswich in a golden era in which they won the FA Cup in 1978 and UEFA Cup in 1981. His other clubs included Plymouth, Arsenal and Portsmouth while...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Richie Bennett makes Sutton switch

Sutton have announced the signing of former Stockport striker Richie Bennett. The 30-year-old left Stockport last month having been with the National League outfit since March 2020. Bennett’s 2020-21 included a loan spell with Hartlepool, for whom he scored five goals in four games. Sutton boss Matt Gray said of...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Wigan sign goalkeeper Ben Amos on two-year deal

Wigan have announced the signing of goalkeeper Ben Amos on a two-year deal. The 31-year-old has arrived from Sky Bet League One rivals Charlton ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. The former Manchester United keeper featured in every league game for the Addicks last term and kept 17 clean sheets in the process.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Leyton Orient sign Aaron Drinan from Ipswich

New signing Aaron Drinan “has a little bit of everything”, according to Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett. The 23-year-old has joined the O’s from Ipswich on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Drinan, who made six first-team starts for Town, told the Sky Bet League Two club’s website: “I’m...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Matt Penney joins Ipswich from Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich have announced the signing of Matt Penney on a two-year deal. The 23-year-old will join the Blues when his current deal at Sheffield Wednesday expires on July 1. Penney becomes the fourth player to walk though the door at Portman Road in the space of five days, as they prepare for their third successive season in Sky Bet League One.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jack Bonham: Stoke City sign Gillingham keeper on one-year deal

Stoke City have signed goalkeeper Jack Bonham from League One club Gillingham on a one-year deal. Bonham started his career with Watford and spent six years with Brentford before joining Gillingham in 2019. He spent the past two seasons with the Kent club, making more than 80 league and cup...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Crewe midfielder Callum Ainley agrees new two-year deal

Crewe midfielder Callum Ainley has committed his future to the club by agreeing a new two-year contract. The League One outfit has announced the 23-year-old has signed a deal which will keep him at Mornflake Stadium until the summer of 2023. A statement on the club’s official website read: “Crewe...
Premier LeagueBBC

Dominic Samuel: Ross County sign striker on two-year deal

Dominic Samuel has agreed a two-year deal with Ross County, subject to international clearance. The striker, 27, leaves Gillingham after a season at Priestfield Stadium, that followed a three-year stint at Blackburn Rovers. Samuel has scored 31 goals in 151 club appearances. "He has been a regular goal scorer in...
SoccerBBC

Kevin Stewart: Blackpool midfielder signs new two-year deal

Blackpool midfielder Kevin Stewart has signed a new two-year deal. The 27-year-old joined the Seasiders on a short-term contract as a free agent in January and made 16 appearances as they won promotion to the Championship. "We had a good season last season and hopefully we can now build on...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor signs two-year deal at Walsall

Walsall have signed defender Ash Taylor following his departure from Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen. Taylor, 30, has moved south on a two-year contract. After beginning his career at Tranmere, making 204 appearances, Welshman Taylor headed to Pittodrie in 2014 and played for the Dons in the Europa League before switching to Northampton.
RugbyBBC

Frankie Halton: Hull KR sign Featherstone forward on two-year deal from 2022

Hull KR have signed forward Frankie Halton on a two-year deal from Championship side Featherstone Rovers. Ireland international Halton, 25, can play at prop or back-row, and joined Featherstone from Swinton Lions. His contract with the Super League club begins at the start of the 2022 season. "He's looking for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy