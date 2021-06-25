7 of the most incredible infinity pools around the world

Every year, with the exception of this past year (due to COVID-19 travel restrictions), millions of people flocked to the Blue Lagoon in Iceland. Now as travel restrictions begin to ease, the joy of traveling to exotic and new places has been reinstated in the lives of many people. It is safe to assume that most people have heard about or seen pictures of the gorgeous Blue Lagoon in Iceland. If you are unfamiliar with the Blue Lagoon and want to know everything there is to know, then you have come to the right place. This article will dig deep to learn the new name of the Blue Lagoon, why it’s popular, where to stay, and more. So, pick a comfy spot and keep on reading!