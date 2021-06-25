7 of the most incredible infinity pools around the world

Oregon's White River Falls is one of many easily accessible waterfalls in the U.S. Jump in for a cool swim, take in the misty views, or just soak up the surroundings. There’s something about arriving at a cascading waterfall at the end of (or partway through) a rigorous hike that is truly gratifying. The possibilities are tantalizing—jump in for a cool swim, head through or under the falling water, enjoy lunch on a nearby rock, or simply take in the surrounding flora and fauna to the soothing soundtrack of flowing water. No matter your fitness and experience level, there are easy to advanced hikes waiting for you in domestic destinations as diverse as Hawai‘i’s O‘ahu island, Malibu in California, Alaska, and central Oregon.