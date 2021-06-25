’Bee’ a friend to Arkansas’s pollinators

LITTLE ROCK — They may be small, but pollinators play a huge role in our daily lives. If it weren’t for the bees, butterflies, bats and birds that tend to wild and agricultural plants, the food supply for humans as well as wildlife would simply stop. Many species of pollinators are seeing declines from changes in land use and certain pesticides. Here are some ways you can celebrate National Pollinator Week this June 21-27 and help reverse the trend.