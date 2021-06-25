61-year-old Julia Inman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 (Georgetown, TX)

On Thursday, 61-year-old Julia Inman, a resident of Georgetown, lost her life following a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 35.

Officials got the news of the deadly incident at about 9:45 a.m. in which only one vehicle was involved. According to reports, Julia Inman was driving a 2012 Nissan in the 900 block of I-35 South in Georgetown when she hit a guardrail for unknown reasons.

The impact of the collision pinned Inman in her vehicle and she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. As of now, officials have not confirmed the cause that led to the fatal crash.

The authorities will continue to investigate the accident.

