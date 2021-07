As promised, the new Bronco is a purpose-built delight on a trail. On road? Well, it's still a truck. Not since 1996 have we seen a new production Ford Bronco roll off the assembly line. But now, a quarter of a century later, the beloved truck is back, more modern and capable than ever. And the 2021 Ford Bronco marks the first time it's ever been offered as a four-door, too. It's clear Ford is pushing hard into off-roading segment with the reborn Bronco. Just about everything about it is designed to excel on a tough trail. And given that we're living smack in the middle of a crossroads between the SUV-craze and a surge in off-roading interest, it seems like Ford couldn't have timed the Bronco launch better.