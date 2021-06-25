Cancel
Oxford shuffle coaching team as Leon Blackmore-Such becomes first-team coach

newschain
 17 days ago
Oxford have made some changes to their coaching set-up (PA Wire)

Oxford have shuffled their coaching department by naming Leon Blackmore-Such as a first-team coach and Darren Purse as lead professional development phase (PDP) coach.

Head coach Karl Robinson and assistant manager Craig Short will be joined by Blackmore-Such, who steps up from his lead PDP coaching role.

Speaking to Oxford’s website, Blackmore-Such said: “First and foremost I want to thank the manager and Craig and all the staff for supporting me and giving me the chance.

“We all work together, and that is so important, so it is great to show once again that there is a clear pathway for people within the football club.”

Purse will slot into Blackmore-Such’s old role with the U’s youngsters.

On becoming new PDP coach for the under-19s, Purse said: “The club has such a great tradition of bringing young players through into the first team, and for me it is a natural progression to be working with the 19s.”

