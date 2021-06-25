Cancel
Paris Hilton Sends Love to Britney Spears After Shocking Testimony

By Kisha Forde
Cover picture for the articleWatch: Paris Hilton Sends Love to Britney Spears in Shout-Out Paris Hilton is offering her support to Britney Spears amid the star's continued conservatorship battle. While appearing at the Resort World's grand opening on June 24, the 40-year-old star—who infamously became friends with the superstar singer in the early 2000s—gave a shout-out to the #FreeBritney movement while on the mic at the DJ booth and sent Britney her love. "We love you, Britney," her voice echoed on the mic in the clip. "Free Britney!"

