The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:. • Keith Sebastian Schneider, 44, Grasston (offense: 5/13/21) — Driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety, fined $185 and sentenced to 16 days in jail and probation to the court for one year. Dismissed was another gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation. Offense: 4/19/21 — Check forgery, fined $385 and sentenced to 16 days in jail and probation to the court for two years.