Huddersfield sign 18-year-old Chelsea defender Levi Colwill on season-long loan

newschain
 16 days ago
Levi Colwill will spend next season on loan at Huddersfield (PA Archive)

Huddersfield have signed defender Levi Colwill on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Colwill, 18, has yet to make a first-team appearance for Chelsea but recently signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League club.

Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan told the club’s official website: “I’m looking forward to working with Levi this season as he is a very talented player with big potential.

“He has many of the qualities we look for in our centre backs. He is already very impressive physically and his athletic ability will help the team defend the space in behind.

“He is also very comfortable in possession as you would expect from someone who is in the Chelsea academy.”

Colwill, a left-sided centre-half, has been capped by England at under-17 level and has made 18 appearances for the Chelsea’s under-23 side.

He finished the season training with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel’s senior squad.

