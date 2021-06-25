Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Only Diana’s sons and close family will attend unveiling of her statue on July 1st

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe9en_0af7InPv00
Diana enjoying a day out at Thorpe Park with Harry and William (PA Media)

Diana Princess of Wales’s sons and close family will attend the unveiling of a statue commissioned in her honour, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex will put their differences aside for the ceremony which will take place on what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday.

Others involved in organising the statue will also attend the ceremony on July 1 in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DUN9z_0af7InPv00
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)

Harry has reportedly arrived in the UK from California and is likely to be quarantining at his Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle.

According to reports, the unveiling was due to be a larger gathering with many of Diana’s friends invited to the ceremony.

But the Daily Mail claims the princess’s friends were left disappointed after Covid-19 restrictions meant it had to be scaled back, with a separate larger event likely to take place in September.

Diana’s sons commissioned the artwork in 2017 – the 20th anniversary year of her death – to celebrate the princess’s life and legacy with the creation of a permanent statue.

The unveiling has been delayed, with the Covid-19 pandemic playing a part in the ceremony now taking place 60 years after the princess was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010dCK_0af7InPv00
Royalty – Princess of Wales Funeral – Westminster Abbey, London (PA Archive)

William and Harry’s troubled relationship is well documented but their mother will be their focus next Thursday as they commemorate her life.

In a statement when the project was announced, the royal brothers said: “Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”

Among those attending will be Diana’s close family, members of the statue committee, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, who created the statue, and garden designer Pip Morrison.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Of Cambridge#Uk#Frogmore Cottage#The Daily Mail#The Royal Brothers#The Statue Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Woman hired ‘fake mum’ for 13 years to fool her grandmother

A woman hired an imposter to act as her mother for 13 years to spare her grandmother the news that her daughter had died. Cheng Jing, 46, from Xianyang in China’s Shaanxi province, recruited the ‘fake mum’ to ensure her grandmother, He Fuyu, would never know her only child, Cheng Congrong, had died of lung cancer aged 69.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

What time is Princess Diana’s statue being unveiled?

This week Princess Diana would have celebrated her 60th birthday and to mark the occasion, a statue is being unveiled in her honour.The statue of the late Princess of Wales has been placed in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in London.It was said to be one of her favourite places at the Palace where she lived after her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981, and is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posed for their engagement photos in 2017.Follow Princess Diana statue live: William and Harry to reunite ahead of unveiling The statue was commissioned by Diana’s sons Prince...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Harry highlights Diana’s faith in young people ahead of statue unveiling

The Duke of Sussex has spoken movingly about his mother’s belief in the power of young people to “change the world” ahead of the unveiling of Diana’s statue. Harry said the Princess of Wales would have been “proud” of more than 300 recipients of the Diana Award during a virtual ceremony recognising the achievements of the nine to 25-year-olds from across the world.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Unpacking The Reasons Queen Elizabeth Did Not Attend Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

Prince Willam and his brother Harry were accompanied by some relatives during the unveiling of their mother’s statue in Kensington Palace, but the Queen was notably missing. For months, the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue has been on the minds of many followers and fans of the royal family. Her sons, William and Harry, planned the unveiling in honor of her 60th birthday.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling May Be the Final Royal Family Event Where Prince Harry Outranks Kate Middleton

The unveiling of the Princess Diana statue is just days away, but the event is already making headlines because of the guest list. It’s not about who is invited, it’s about who isn’t invited. Besides Prince Charles taking a pass on the event for his own emotional reasons, Kate Middleton will also not be in attendance — and we think it’s a smart idea.
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Princes reunite at Diana's statue unveiling event

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): Prince William and Prince Harry were all smiles as they reunited for their late mother Princess Diana's statue unveiling event at Kensington Palace in London on Thursday. Amid the ongoing royal tension, the brothers who were not on good terms with each other in recent...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Why Kate Middleton isn't planning to attend Diana's statue unveiling with Prince William and Prince Harry

Tomorrow is an incredibly poignant day for the Royal Family, as 1 July marks the date that Princess Diana would have turned 60 years old. In honour of her memory, and to continue keeping her work and spirited ethos alive, Prince William and Prince Harry will be coming together to unveil a statue of their mother, which has been in the works for a number of years.
WorldTODAY.com

Diana would have been glad her sons reunited to unveil her statue, royal expert says

Don't miss these amazing 4th of July sales on summer gear, style and more!. NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew joins TODAY from London to comment on the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana by her sons William and Harry, saying “I think she would have loved the fact her boys were there; I think she would have hated the fact that her boys still seem to be at loggerheads with each other."

Comments / 1

Community Policy