Delmarva Today 6-25-21 (Part 1) Limits of LGBTQ Gains & Portrayal of Black Women
June is Pride month and host Don Rush talks with author Timothy Lyle, co-author of a new book "Disrupting Dignity: Rethinking Power and Progress in LGBTQ Lives" which considers the progress and the limits of the community. Then, Rush takes a look at how Black women have been portrayed in American society with Moya Bailey, author of "Misogynoir Transformed: Black Women's Digital Resistance".www.delmarvapublicradio.net