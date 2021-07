In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, extra upside in NZD/USD is likely once 0.7070 is cleared. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that “there is room for NZD to test 0.7045 first before easing”. Our expectations did not materialize as NZD traded quietly within a 0.7009/0.7035 range before rising above 0.7045 during early Asian hours. Upward momentum has improved and NZD is likely to advance further but a sustained rise above the major resistance at 0.7570 is unlikely (next resistance is at 0.7095). Support is at 0.7030 followed by 0.7010.”