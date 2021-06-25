Cancel
Animals

Melinda's Garden Moment: Pollinator Garden

By Adam Ladwig
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePollinators are responsible for about 75% of the food we eat. The European honeybee is the most well known but our native bees are also critically important. We can help our native bees and gardens by reducing or eliminating the use of pesticides and providing shelter as well as food and water.

