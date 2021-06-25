Polly Irungu Is Helping Black Women Photographers Land Jobs
Irungu is the founder of Black Women Photographers, a global community. The COVID-19 pandemic and racial reckoning both brought the treatment of Black people, in everyday life and across industries, to the forefront of people’s minds. More specifically, it became clear how difficult it was for young Black creatives to land jobs. As documented by the Economic Policy Institute, the unemployment rate for recent graduates ages 16-24 increased by 16%, going from from 8.4 percent to 24.4 in the year between spring 2019 and 2020. These numbers are even greater for Black people, which is why Polly Irungu, founder of Black Women Photographers, stepped in.www.essence.com