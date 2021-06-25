World Para Ice Hockey Championship Semi-Final USA 9, South Korea 0: Nearly There

The USA Water Polo Men’s National Team advanced to the semifinal round of the FINA World League Super Final after a hard fought 12-11 win over France. Hannes Daube scored three goals and was named player of the game with Alex Wolf recording 11 saves in net. Team USA now meets Italy on Wednesday at 12pm et/9am pt in the semifinal round. Live stats will be available for each match by clicking here, with live streaming available of the semifinal (Wednesday) and final day (Thursday) of competition via FloSports, by clicking here (subscription required). Nominees to the U.S. Olympic Men’s Water Polo roster will be announced July 2 at 11am pt.