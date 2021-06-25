World Para Ice Hockey Championship Semi-Final USA 9, South Korea 0: Nearly There
After meeting on Tuesday in the preliminary round, Team U.S.A. and Team Korea faced off again today in the first semi final game of the 2021 World Championships. Their previous match up saw U.S.A - led by forward Brody Roybal’s four goals - dominate Korea throughout the entire three periods. Team Korea was looking to carry their overtime quarter finals victory momentum into the game against U.S.A. When the game ended, which team is headed to the World Championship Finals?www.ontheforecheck.com