Clippings: Ty Lue considered starting Reggie Jackson at the beginning of the season

Jackson tallied 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 130-103 loss to Phoenix. Of all the players to come out of these playoffs, Jackson has to be viewed as the one who has rejuvenated his career the most. Basically a forgotten commodity after moving from Detroit to Los Angeles, Jackson has proven his ability to be a meaningful part of a successful team. Having developed a reliable perimeter game, he's become able to contribute from anywhere on the floor. Although his scoring fell to 10.7 points per game this season due to limited playing time -- his 23.0 minutes per game are his lowest mark since 2012-13 -- Jackson made a career-high 43.3 percent of his threes and shot 45.0 percent from the field overall, the second-best mark of his career. He's a free agent this offseason, and it's possible Jackson will find a landing spot that affords him more time on the court.