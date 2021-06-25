Cancel
NBA

Clippings: Ty Lue considered starting Reggie Jackson at the beginning of the season

By Sabreena Merchant
clipsnation.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the start of the 2020-21 regular season, Clipper Nation wasn’t too fond of Reggie Jackson. He had flamed out in the playoffs, and was almost an afterthought in the rotation by the end of the Denver series, and his decision to re-sign with the Clippers wasn’t exactly met with a lot of fanfare.

www.clipsnation.com
