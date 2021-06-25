Cancel
Shang-Chi Trailer Shows Off Some Insane Fight Scenes And A Returning Villain

By Apeksha Bagchi
Marvel has dropped a new Shang-Chi trailer that majorly focuses on its titular character and the criminal organization known as the Ten Rings organization led by Shang Chi’s father Wenwu a.k.a the Mandarin. While the focus of the trailer is some high-octane action scenes and a deeper look into Shang Chi’s life, what steals the spotlight is the shocking return of an iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe villain, who was actually one of the earliest villains that debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Abomination, who we met in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

