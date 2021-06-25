Cancel
George Strait Stopped Doing Interviews Years Ago: Here’s His Personal Reason Why

By Jennifer Shea
For the most part, country superstar George Strait doesn’t do media interviews. And it certainly hasn’t hurt his career. Strait remains the undisputed king of country.

But why the years-long silence? It turns out Strait has a pretty compelling reason.

Strait’s daughter Jennifer was only 13 when she died in a car accident in 1986. Of course, the press would ask Strait about it, and naturally, Strait didn’t want to open up about such a raw wound.

“I just kind of shut down,” he told the New Yorker in 2017. “I just didn’t feel like talking about it, so I quit doing interviews.”

George Strait Bucked Traditional Etiquette In Other Ways

It is customary to work one’s way up in country music by seeking attention from the press. Strait didn’t do that. And he bucked tradition in other ways, too. Many successful country musicians live in the Nashville area. Strait lives near San Antonio, Texas, which is easier on his allergies than Nashville.

Strait keeps a low profile generally. Friends described him to the New Yorker as kind but shy. Even Strait’s promoter, who has been working with him since the 1990s, doesn’t talk to Strait about personal subjects.

While Strait was reportedly friendly with former President George H.W. Bush and is friendly with former President George W. Bush, he stays out of politics. In fact, the country singer carefully avoids anything remotely controversial.

Strait Makes One Exception To His Rule

There is one cause that can draw Strait out of seclusion and into media interviews: promoting Codigo Tequila, the tequila brand that Strait has co-founded, invested in and worked to help develop.

Codigo’s latest rollout is the George Strait Origen, hand-selected by Strait while he was on location in Amatitan, Mexico shooting the music video for his song about the brand, “Codigo.”

“I was never a big tequila drinker before Código,” Strait told Rolling Stone last year. “If I drank it at all, it was with a lime, and I would try to get the taste out of my mouth as fast as I could. I think that was from all the additives that some companies put in their tequila, which we don’t do. There is no harsh burning aftertaste to it, so it’s very nice to sip on straight.”

Indeed, Strait suggested to Rolling Stone that with the pandemic straining many people’s patience, there’s no time like the present for tequila.

