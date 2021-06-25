John Wayne Estate Posts Amazing Photo Showing Progression of The Duke Throwing a Mean Punch

Have you ever wondered what it would look like to get knocked out? Sure, you see it all the time on TV. The good guys throw hands and bad guys drop in a heap. Likewise, if you’re a boxing or MMA fan, you’ve seen plenty of folks laid flat on their backs. I’m talking about first-hand, though. What it looks like in the seconds before a fist connects with your chin. I’m talking about right before the lights go out. Maybe you’ve seen it a time or two and just need a refresher. Either way, John Wayne’s estate has you covered.

Last night, the official Instagram of John Wayne’s estate posted a photo showing the Duke throwing a mean right hand. So, you don’t just get to see what it looks like to get laid flat. You get to see what it looks like to get laid flat by the Duke himself. Personally, I’ve never wanted to be punched on the button. However, I’d wear a shiner from that man like a badge of honor.

Plenty of people were on the receiving end of John Wayne’s fists in his youth. He was a hot-headed guy who didn’t mind throwing down. However, as he got older, he cooled off a bit. In the end, he was a fairly easy-going guy. You really had to work to get him mad. Check out the photo below to see what those folks saw.

John Wayne’s Big Right Hand Comes With A Side Of Wisdom

Everything you go through in life should teach you something. It doesn’t matter if you’re in good times or bad times. You should always be learning something. If you’re not getting paid to get punched in the head, you should absolutely learn something from every blow you take. This photo of John Wayne throwing a punch comes with a lesson of its own.

Fortunately, you don’t have to pick yourself up and dust yourself off to get the lesson. Instead, John Wayne’s estate just added a little wisdom to the post’s caption. The caption reads, “Life is getting up one more time than you’ve been knocked down.”

Once again, they’re showing us just how wise John Wayne was. The Duke could teach us all a thing or two about life. He was all about sticking it out, being yourself, and loving your family. Come to think of it, Duke was a certified Outsider decades before we started our brand.