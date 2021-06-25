Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

John Wayne Estate Posts Amazing Photo Showing Progression of The Duke Throwing a Mean Punch

By Clayton Edwards
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUaW4_0af7HeVb00

Have you ever wondered what it would look like to get knocked out? Sure, you see it all the time on TV. The good guys throw hands and bad guys drop in a heap. Likewise, if you’re a boxing or MMA fan, you’ve seen plenty of folks laid flat on their backs. I’m talking about first-hand, though. What it looks like in the seconds before a fist connects with your chin. I’m talking about right before the lights go out. Maybe you’ve seen it a time or two and just need a refresher. Either way, John Wayne’s estate has you covered.

Last night, the official Instagram of John Wayne’s estate posted a photo showing the Duke throwing a mean right hand. So, you don’t just get to see what it looks like to get laid flat. You get to see what it looks like to get laid flat by the Duke himself. Personally, I’ve never wanted to be punched on the button. However, I’d wear a shiner from that man like a badge of honor.

Plenty of people were on the receiving end of John Wayne’s fists in his youth. He was a hot-headed guy who didn’t mind throwing down. However, as he got older, he cooled off a bit. In the end, he was a fairly easy-going guy. You really had to work to get him mad. Check out the photo below to see what those folks saw.

John Wayne’s Big Right Hand Comes With A Side Of Wisdom

Everything you go through in life should teach you something. It doesn’t matter if you’re in good times or bad times. You should always be learning something. If you’re not getting paid to get punched in the head, you should absolutely learn something from every blow you take. This photo of John Wayne throwing a punch comes with a lesson of its own.

Fortunately, you don’t have to pick yourself up and dust yourself off to get the lesson. Instead, John Wayne’s estate just added a little wisdom to the post’s caption. The caption reads, “Life is getting up one more time than you’ve been knocked down.”

Once again, they’re showing us just how wise John Wayne was. The Duke could teach us all a thing or two about life. He was all about sticking it out, being yourself, and loving your family. Come to think of it, Duke was a certified Outsider decades before we started our brand.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

124K+
Followers
14K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Mma#Johnwayneofficial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’: Why Did Frank Burns’ Actor Leave the Series Abruptly?

Major Frank Burns was always a thorn in the side of leadership on “M*A*S*H” on CBS. Yet that actor left the series quickly. Why?. Larry Linville, who played Burns on the CBS war sitcom, played that character for five seasons. Yet when his contract was up, Linville got offered a two-year contract deal. But he turned it down, according to a Distractify article, because Linville felt he had exhausted Burns’ character.
New York City, NYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Star Jerry Orbach Loved When Real Police Officers Said One Thing to Him

Who didn’t love actor Jerry Orbach on “Law & Order”? Orbach played New York City police detective Lennie Briscoe on “Law & Order” for 12 years before passing away in 2004. Fans absolutely loved Orbach’s portrayal of life as a man trying to uphold both law and order in bustling New York City. But diehard “Law & Order” fans weren’t the only supporters of Orbach. He also had support from actual New York City police officers. During an interview in 2004 on “Late Night” with Conan O’Brien, Orbach talked about his bond with real officers of the law.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Star Sam Waterston’s Daughter Said He Never Helped Her Get a Role on the Show: ‘I Couldn’t Even Get a Callback’

You would think that having a “Law & Order” legend like Sam Waterston in your corner would help you land a role on the show. But that’s not necessarily the case. This was proven during an interview with Waterston’s daughter, Katherine. Katherine Waterston joined Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in 2017 to talk about her new movie. While there, Waterston revealed that she did not get her start on “Law & Order”. In fact, she had tried several times before giving up and moving on to other auditions.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne Estate Shares Great Family Photo, Incredible Quote from the Duke Ahead of Father’s Day

We all knew John Wayne as the cowboy with the swagger or a brave soldier fighting the country’s enemies. But the Duke also was an incredible father with a huge family. The John Wayne estate posted a cool family photo, Thursday, on the John Wayne Instagram account. With Father’s Day this Sunday, it’s always nice to see Hollywood stars with their kids.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne Estate Drops Epic Photo of the Duke With a Motivational Message That We All Need to Hear

The Duke’s estate has a strong quote embodying “John Wayne values” from the man himself, asking “Do you have work ethic like the Duke?”. As one fan says in reply Sunday, “There are few who do…” But that should never stop us John Wayne fans from aspiring to match his work ethic! His official estate is hoping to help do so as they share a great shot of the hard-working Duke from the set of his 1968 war film, The Green Berets. The quote?
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne: The Duke’s Estate Posts Horseback Pic with Profound Quote That Proves His Character

John Wayne passed away in 1979. However, he is still one of the world’s most iconic actors. Think about it. If you put a photo of the Duke in a lineup of other actors from his era, more people would probably be able to name him than anyone else. Have you ever wondered why that is? After all, he was there for the Golden Age of Hollywood. Wayne was just one of many stellar on-screen talents. But, something about him gave him staying power above many others.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne Estate Honors the Duke’s ‘American Way of Life’ Ahead of Fourth of July Weekend With Friendly Frank Sinatra Snap

On Friday, John Wayne’s estate took to its Instagram page to kick off the Fourth of July celebration by sharing details about The Duke’s “American way of life.”. The new post features John Wayne alongside singing icon Frank Sinatra. “For over half a century, Mr. Wayne has served honorably as America’s symbol of the highest morals and prudent standards of our society,” the caption reads. “For a quarter of the era lifetime of the Republic, he has carried the torch to other people in other lands through his motion pictures. Even today, Mr. Wayne continues to express the worthiest characteristics of the American way of life to the far corners of the Earth in memorable motion pictures continuously being exported and shown and re-shown to until millions all over the world.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne Estate Drops Incredible Piece of The Duke’s Wisdom with Stoic Photo

There are several ways to describe John Wayne. First and foremost many see him as an iconic actor. He was in dozens of films. He was an active actor for fifty years. In fact, his first roles were in silent films. He wasn’t just an actor, though. That was just the tip of the iceberg. He was a staunch patriot. However, he didn’t just beat his chest and wave his flag. Instead, he spoke openly about his love and faith for our country. He wanted to see all Americans, and the nation as a whole, reach their full potential. Duke even recorded an album of patriotic poetry a few years before he passed away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy