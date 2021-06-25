Under the Banner of Heaven
The summer of Andrew Garfield continues. His newest project is the FX on Hulu limited series Under The Banner Of Heaven, starring alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones. The project is written by Dustin Lance Black, and based on the Jon Krakauer nonfiction work. It follows a devout detective, whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. David Mackenzie (Hell Of High Water) will direct the limited series.www.avclub.com