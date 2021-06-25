Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Del Water Gap

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Del Water Gap over Zoom video!

Del Water Gap aka S. Holden Jaffe released a new single “Sorry I Am” via Mom + Pop Music, his debut release on the label. The deeply confessional track is accompanied by an alluring music video filmed in a picturesque desert in Joshua Tree directed by Angela Ricciardi. “Sorry I Am” follows his breakout 2020 track “Ode To A Conversation Stuck In Your Throat,” which racked up over 5.2 million streams on Spotify alone. It was the soundtrack to actors Margaret Qualley and Kaitlyn Dever’s summer pandemic dance party, and earned praise from Vogue UK as an “ear-worm”.

Listen/Watch “Sorry I Am” here:https://found.ee/sorryiam

Jaffe began Del Water Gap when he was a student at NYU. Now as a solo artist, he has already amassed a cult-like following with more than 44 MILLION streams worldwide and a slew of collaborations all before a debut album. Most recently he was featured on two songs “(Does It Feel Slow?)” and “New Song” from Maggie Rogers’ 2020 album Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011-2016. In 2020 he collaborated with Claud on their track “My Body,” which Nylon called “an intimate and bittersweet ballad.”

