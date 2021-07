If you’ve been following along with the results of this poll each month, you may already know where we’re heading. This season has not been what was expected of the Yankees, and Brian Cashman’s role in that has come into question with each stretch of poor play. The General Manager started the year out with a 61 percent approval rating, dipped to 51 percent in February, marginally dropped to 48 percent in March, tumbled to 38 percent in April, and nosedived to 15 percent in May. It’s been that kind of year.